Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Monday

Quick will patrol the blue paint against Calgary on Monday.

Quick will face the West's top team at a good time; with the Flames clinching the conference's top seed already, they benched several of their top players for Monday's contest. The 33-year-old could use the help as he's sporting an ugly 3.31 GAA and .890 save percentage, both the worst marks of his career.

