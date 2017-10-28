Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday
Quick will defend the twine Saturday against the Bruins, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
After a couple of subpar showings, Quick returned to form in his last start to post a 40-save shutout against the Canadiens. He will attempt to back that up with another solid outing Saturday against a Bruins squad averaging 3.25 goals per game this season.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Stymies Habs with 40-save shutout•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers head injury in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Keeps it rolling with another win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting Saturday in Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...