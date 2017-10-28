Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday

Quick will defend the twine Saturday against the Bruins, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.

After a couple of subpar showings, Quick returned to form in his last start to post a 40-save shutout against the Canadiens. He will attempt to back that up with another solid outing Saturday against a Bruins squad averaging 3.25 goals per game this season.

