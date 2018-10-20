Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday

Quick will start against the visiting Sabres on Saturday, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Quick is 0-1-1 with a 4.82 GAA and .855 save percentage through two games for the Kings this season. It's such a small sample size because the traditional starter missed five games with a lower-body injury before getting lit up for six goals on 29 shots in his return against the Sharks on Thursday.

