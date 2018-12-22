Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday
Quick led the Kings out for pregame warmups Saturday, Josh Cooper of The Athletic reports. As a result, he'll draw the road start versus the Sharks.
Quick reportedly will be countered by ex-King Martin Jones in this divisional showdown. It's been difficult to justify starting the former in fantasy since his team only averages 2.23 goals per game and Team Teal has a plus-11 goal differential compared to LA's egregious minus-28 value. However, one bit of good news for Quick is that power forward Illya Kovalchuk (ankle) is ready to rock in the franchise's 4,000th regular-season game.
