Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Saturday

Quick will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick has been fantastic early on this campign, posting a 2-0-1 record while maintaining a superb 1.66 GAA and .948 save percentage over three appearances. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday in a favorable matchup with a Buffalo team that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game this season, 26th in the NHL.

