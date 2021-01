Quick will draw the start for Sunday's contest in St. Louis, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick is coming off his first win of the season, stoping 24 shots against the Avalanche on Jan. 21. The 35-year-old will have another tough test Sunday, facing a Blues team that's scored at least four goals in three of their five games so far this season. Quick is currently sporting a 3.17 GAA and .897 save percentage.