Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Thursday

Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Blue Jackets, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reports.

Quick was sharp in his last start Monday against the Golden Knights, turning aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-2 overtime victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 25th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's 13-5-3 on the road this season.