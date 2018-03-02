Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Thursday
Quick will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Blue Jackets, The Fourth Period's Dennis Bernstein reports.
Quick was sharp in his last start Monday against the Golden Knights, turning aside 37 of the 39 shots he faced en route to an impressive 3-2 overtime victory. The American netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his 25th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's 13-5-3 on the road this season.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Holds off Vegas in comeback win•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending goal Monday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gives up four goals in loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 26 saves in losing cause•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Facing Stars on Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...