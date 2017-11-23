Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Wednesday
Quick led his team onto the ice and will be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup against Winnipeg, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 31-year-old hasn't been his best recently, as he's given up three or more goals in six of his last eight games -- including his last start Sunday that saw him pulled after he allowed three goals on nine shots. On the other hand, Winnipeg has scored three or more goals in each of its last five games, so Quick will need to dig deep to shut down Winnipeg's firepower.
