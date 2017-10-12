Kings' Jonathan Quick: In goal Wednesday
Quick is between the pipes for Wednesday's game against the Flames, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Quick has started strong this season, allowing just one puck past him in the team's first two contests on 60 shots on goal. He squares off against a Calgary club that has scored eight goals in their first three contests, so one of the two will have to budge Wednesday evening.
