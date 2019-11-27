Quick is the projected starter for Wednesday's game against the Islanders, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick has been a little shaky recently, suffering back-to-back losses to the Coyotes and Sharks while posting a sub-par 2.99 GAA and .860 save percentage. The 33-year-old American will try to get back on track in a tough home matchup with an Islanders club that's gone 6-2-1 on the road this season.