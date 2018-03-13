Kings' Jonathan Quick: In net against Vancouver
Quick led his team onto the ice and will get the starting nod Monday against Vancouver, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Although Quick's been sharp since the start of February, posting a .919 save percentage, he wasn't his usual self in his last outing Saturday, as he surrendered four goals on 29 shots against St. Louis. Luckily for Quick, Vancouver ranks 25th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.65) and 29th in shots on goal per game (30), giving him a favorable match-up as he attempts to bounce back.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yanked from Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Bounces back with win Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Washington•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Struggling in last 10 games•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Starting in goal Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...