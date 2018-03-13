Kings' Jonathan Quick: In net against Vancouver

Quick led his team onto the ice and will get the starting nod Monday against Vancouver, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Although Quick's been sharp since the start of February, posting a .919 save percentage, he wasn't his usual self in his last outing Saturday, as he surrendered four goals on 29 shots against St. Louis. Luckily for Quick, Vancouver ranks 25th in the NHL for goals scored per game (2.65) and 29th in shots on goal per game (30), giving him a favorable match-up as he attempts to bounce back.