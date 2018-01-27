Kings' Jonathan Quick: Injury to blame for skipping All-Star Game

Quick (suspension) has been dealing with a nagging injury, hence why he backed out of the All-Star Game.

Quick was healthy enough to dress as the backup for Wednesday's road match against the Flames, but chose to bypass the All-Star Game and its strenuous 3-on-3 format. The one-game suspension that he'll serve for missing out on the All-Star Game could end up as a blessing in disguise, as it'll afford Quick eight straight days of rest before the Kings' first contest in February.