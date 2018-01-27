Kings' Jonathan Quick: Injury to blame for skipping All-Star Game
Quick (suspension) has been dealing with a nagging injury, hence why he backed out of the All-Star Game.
Quick was healthy enough to dress as the backup for Wednesday's road match against the Flames, but chose to bypass the All-Star Game and its strenuous 3-on-3 format. The one-game suspension that he'll serve for missing out on the All-Star Game could end up as a blessing in disguise, as it'll afford Quick eight straight days of rest before the Kings' first contest in February.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will be suspended for skipping All-Star Game•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets second-period hook Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Serves as starter Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ends five-game losing streak•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Home starter Sunday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns away 29 in 2-1 loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...