Kings' Jonathan Quick: Keeps it rolling with another win

Quick stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Quick has had a red-hot start to the season, posting a .938 save percentage in six starts. He wasn't necessarily spectacular Saturday, but the Kings are the only team in the NHL yet to lose in regulation this year and Quick has been a big reason why. You know what you're getting with the 31-year-old, who is one of the most reliable fantasy goaltenders around.