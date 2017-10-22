Kings' Jonathan Quick: Keeps it rolling with another win
Quick stopped 32 of 36 shots in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Quick has had a red-hot start to the season, posting a .938 save percentage in six starts. He wasn't necessarily spectacular Saturday, but the Kings are the only team in the NHL yet to lose in regulation this year and Quick has been a big reason why. You know what you're getting with the 31-year-old, who is one of the most reliable fantasy goaltenders around.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...