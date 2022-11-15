Quick made 23 saves during Monday's 6-5 defeat to the host Flames.

Quick, who allowed a first-period goal to all four of the Flames' lines Monday, may have yielded six goals, but he kept the Kings within reach while being outshot 17-4 in the middle period. Behind the 36-year-old netminder, the Kings attempted a late rally, but their four-game winning streak ended. Quick (6-5-1), who was unbeaten in his previous five outings (4-0-1), allowed the four opening-period goals on the first eight shots he faced.