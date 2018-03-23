Kings' Jonathan Quick: Knocks off Avalanche
Quick turned aside 29 of 30 shots in a 7-1 win over Colorado on Thursday.
That's four wins in the last five starts for Quick, who's certainly doing his part to get the Kings back to the postseason. With Thursday's victory, he's now hit 30 wins for the sixth time in his career, while his .922 save percentage -- should he be able to maintain it with seven games remaining -- would be his best mark since 2011-12 (which culminated in a Stanley Cup).
