Kings' Jonathan Quick: Knocks off Rangers
Quick allowed only one goal on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
It took until the final minute for the Rangers to score, as Artemi Panarin's power-play goal ended Quick's shutout bid with 31 seconds left. Quick snapped a three-game losing skid, improving to 8-12-1 with a 3.13 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 21 starts. He's still tough to recommend in fantasy -- wins are few and far between for the Pacific Division's basement team.
