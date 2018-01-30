Kings' Jonathan Quick: Labeled day-to-day with ailment

Quick (undisclosed) is being considered as day-to-day by head coach John Stevens, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports, and practiced with the team Monday.

It appears Quick will now return sooner than later, and can be activated from injured reserve as soon as Thursday against Nashville. The nagging ailment was clearly slowing the 32-year-old down, as he posted a 3.45 GAA and .880 save percentage in his last five games, so hopefully Quick returns to his usual All-Star form at full health.