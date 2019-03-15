Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lacks support in loss
Quick made 31 saves on 34 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
Quick had a decent game for himself, but his Kings teammates had difficulty penetrating Pekka Rinne's defenses on the other end of the ice. Quick's record fell to 13-20-6 with a 3.28 GAA and an .892 save percentage. Playing for the last-place team in the Pacific makes Quick tough to trust for wins.
