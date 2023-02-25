Quick stopped 16 of 18 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Quick won his third straight outing, though the Islanders didn't present much of a challenge. Both of their goals came from defensemen, and one was on the power play. While Quick has been improving at getting good results, he's still allowed 21 tallies over his last seven appearances. The 37-year-old is at 11-12-4 with a 3.44 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 30 games this season. The Kings' road trip continues Sunday versus the Rangers.