Quick stopped 15 of 16 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Quick has won four of his last five starts, and the Blackhawks hardly tested him in this contest. The 36-year-old has allowed just a single goal in each of his last three games. He improved to 21-13-9 with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 44 appearances. It's safe to say Quick has surpassed Cal Petersen for the No. 1 job in goal.