Kings' Jonathan Quick: Likely starting against Anaheim
Quick was the first goalie off the ice and all signs are pointing to him being the road starter against the Ducks on Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Rosen has said in the past the Kings don't explicitly confirm goalies, so this is about as close to confirmation as we are going to get. Quick has been stellar this year, as he as a 1.99 GAA and a .939 save percentage.
