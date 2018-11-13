Kings' Jonathan Quick: Likley to resume skating in 10 days

Quick (knee) should resume skating in approximately 10 days, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Unfortunately, Quick's name has been synonymous with the injury bug, as he dealt with a groin injury that sidelined him for the better half of the 2016-17 campaign, and the Kings' top netminder has bogged down by lower-body/knee issues to the point where he's only been able to draw into four games so far this season. It's important to note that his latest 10-day timeline is only a speculative measure of when he'll hit practice ice following surgery, as opposed to any kind of target date for his return to game action.