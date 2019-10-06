Kings' Jonathan Quick: Lit up for six goals in opener

Quick stopped 25 of 31 shots in LA's 6-5 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

It was an ugly opener from a defensive standpoint for the Kings, who coughed up four different leads on Saturday. The 33-year-old Quick is looking to bounce back from a 2018-19 season that saw him put up career-worsts in GAA (3.38) and save percentage (.888). He'll likely be back between the pipes when the Kings return to action Tuesday at Calgary.