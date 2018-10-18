Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking like starter Thursday
Quick (lower body) was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, an indication he will get the starting nod against the Islanders, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick -- who is still listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site -- would be suiting up for the first time since Opening Night against the Sharks. After a five-game stint on the sidelines, the Connecticut native appears set to retake the starting role from Jack Campbell who has deputized in his stead.
