Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking like starter Thursday

Quick (lower body) was the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, an indication he will get the starting nod against the Islanders, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick -- who is still listed on injured reserve per the NHL media site -- would be suiting up for the first time since Opening Night against the Sharks. After a five-game stint on the sidelines, the Connecticut native appears set to retake the starting role from Jack Campbell who has deputized in his stead.