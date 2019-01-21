Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking to bounce back versus Blues

Quick will start Monday's day game against St. Louis, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Quick was pulled in his last start after allowing five goals on 22 shots. The American-born netminder has carried the load in net for LA, starting all but six games since returning from a knee injury that caused him to miss significant time. The Blues meanwhile have struggled for most of the season but come into Monday's contest with a 6-3-1 record over their last 10 contests. Given the Kings' struggles, we'd recommend avoiding Quick at all costs.