Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking to end season on high note
Quick will start Saturday against the visiting Golden Knights on Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Even though the Kings have long been out of the playoff picture, it would be bad optics for Quick's season to otherwise end with his performance Monday, when he surrendered a season-high seven goals on 25 shots to the Flames. His final opponent is a playoff-bound Vegas team averaging 3.01 goals per game this season -- 13th in the NHL.
