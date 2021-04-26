Quick will start Monday's game against the Ducks, John Hoven of NHL Network Radio reports.

Quick will man the crease for the first time since being pulled in the first period against the Golden Knights back on April 14. The veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals in all but two of his last 10 starts, but perhaps a home date with Anaheim's league-worst offense (2.17 goals per game) will help Quick get back on track.