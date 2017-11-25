Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looking to right ship Saturday

Quick will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Ducks, NHL.com reports.

The American backstop has squared off against these divisional foes 37 times in his career, posting an 18-10-7 record, 2.55 GAA and .904 save percentage. Those are underwhelming rate stats, and Quick is trying to put the kibosh on a six-game losing streak.

