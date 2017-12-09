Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looks ready to face Carolina
Quick was first off the ice at morning skate Saturday, which points to him starting against the Hurricanes in the evening's home contest, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
This is the latest game on Saturday's 12-game slate, plus the Kings have a policy that prevents the disclosure of their starting goalies, yet it's safe to say coach John Stevens will be deploying his top netminder for this contest against a Hurricanes team that only averages 2.74 goals per game -- 25th in the league for said category. Quick is also well rested, as he deferred to Darcy Kuemper on Thursday. The American puck plugger with two Stanley Cups to his name will be chasing his sixth straight victory, so hopefully you've been taking full advantage of the streak in fantasy.
