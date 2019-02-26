Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looks to bounce back versus Canes

Quick will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Quick drags a five-game losing streak into this matchup, and he was torched for six goals on 23 shots in his last start versus the Panthers. Hopefully he tuned up quickly with the last two days off, as the Canes should come at him with plenty of firepower since they lead the league with both 35.1 shots on goal per game and a team 55.02 Corsi For percentage.