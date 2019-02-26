Kings' Jonathan Quick: Looks to bounce back versus Canes
Quick will tend the road twine in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Quick drags a five-game losing streak into this matchup, and he was torched for six goals on 23 shots in his last start versus the Panthers. Hopefully he tuned up quickly with the last two days off, as the Canes should come at him with plenty of firepower since they lead the league with both 35.1 shots on goal per game and a team 55.02 Corsi For percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...