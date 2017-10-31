Kings' Jonathan Quick: Loses in regulation for just second time

Quick stopped 26 of 29 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to St. Louis.

The Kings started the season in impressive fashion, and even after this loss, Quick boasts a high-end 7-2-1 record, .942 save percentage and 1.89 GAA. Los Angeles is probably overachieving currently, but Quick will continue to receive a huge workload, so he should be viewed as a rock-solid fantasy option until proven otherwise.