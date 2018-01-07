Kings' Jonathan Quick: Loses second straight game

Quick allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

The 31-year-old is having a very strong season, but he's in a mini-slump, having allowed four goals in each of his last two games. Quick posted a .949 save percentage in the six games prior to that. Despite the last two poor performances, Quick is still ranked third in the NHL with a 2.26 GAA and .928 save percentage this season. He also has 19 victories in 34 starts.