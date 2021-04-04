Quick gave up three goals on 23 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

The Sharks put up a goal in each period on Quick, who suffered his fourth straight loss. The 35-year-old dropped to 6-8-2 with a 2.99 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 16 outings. Quick's poor play of late could ultimately lead to more playing time for Cal Petersen going forward. The Kings are set to host the Coyotes on Monday and Wednesday.