Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 20 saves to defeat Detroit

Quick stopped 20 of 21 shots in Thursday's victory over the Red Wings.

Quick has now stopped 55 of 56 shots in back-to-back victories, advancing to 28-25-2 on the season with a .923 save percentage. The workhorse has now started 54 games this season and will continue to be relied upon heavily down the stretch. He's been inconsistent at times this year, but Quick has looked excellent of late and makes for a quality fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.