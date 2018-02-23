Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 26 saves in losing cause
Quick stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's loss to the Stars.
Quick has been lights out of late, but unfortunately he couldn't get any offensive support in his most recent outing. The 30-year-old has allowed two or fewer goals in four straight games, sporting a 23-22-2 record with a .922 save percentage. The losses have really started piling up since the beginning of January, but Quick's strong play still makes him worth of a fantasy start and indicates that some victories may be around the corner.
