Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss

Quick stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This marks the second consecutive start in which Quick has played very well yet not come away with a victory. He's starting to pick up some losses after a fantastic winning stretch throughout November and early December, but his play has been solid. The veteran owns a 17-11-2 record with a .928 save percentage and remains a top-tier fantasy netminder. If his play over these last two outings is any indication, Quick will be back in the win column in no time.