Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss
Quick stopped 36 of 39 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
This marks the second consecutive start in which Quick has played very well yet not come away with a victory. He's starting to pick up some losses after a fantastic winning stretch throughout November and early December, but his play has been solid. The veteran owns a 17-11-2 record with a .928 save percentage and remains a top-tier fantasy netminder. If his play over these last two outings is any indication, Quick will be back in the win column in no time.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Outdueled in loss to Sharks•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Allows just one goal Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Steals 16th win in Philly•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...