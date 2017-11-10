Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 38 saves in losing cause

Quick stopped 38 of 43 shots in Thursday's loss to the Lightning.

Although it was the most goals Quick has given up this season, he actually played quite well in the loss and it's hard to fault him against a red-hot Lightning squad. The veteran netminder owns an excellent 9-3-1 record on the season with a .932 save percentage, so make sure you keep him rolling. Quick is showing once again this season why he's one of the most reliable fantasy netminders around.