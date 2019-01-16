Kings' Jonathan Quick: Makes 40 saves in loss

Quick stopped 40 of 42 shots Tuesday, getting his team to overtime before taking a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.

Quick stepped up in a big way for the Kings, keeping them in the game long enough to get them a chance to steal a win despite a relentless Minnesota attack. Quick has now topped .950 in three of his past four games, and while it might be too late to save the Kings' season, he's got a lot of useful hockey left in him for your season.