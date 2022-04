Quick made 18 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The Kings took the lead 7:43 in and led by at least one goal the rest of the way while limiting the opportunities against Quick. With every point of the utmost importance in a tight playoff race, the Kings will likely ride the hot hand in net down the stretch. This win puts Quick in that position, as Cal Petersen has allowed nine goals en route to consecutive regulation defeats.