Kings' Jonathan Quick: Manning home goal Sunday

Quick will start in goal versus the visiting Hurricanes on Sunday night, according to the NHL.com roster report.

Quick returned from a knee injury Thursday, setting aside 31 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Oilers. His next assignment will be slowing a Hurricanes team that is ranked 26th (tied with St. Louis) by means of averaging 2.27 goals per game on the road.

