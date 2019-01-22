Kings' Jonathan Quick: Marks milestone win

Quick steered away 33 of 36 shots in Monday's win over the Blues.

Quick was yanked from Saturday's loss to the Avalanche but bounced back in a big way Monday. It continues to be difficult for Quick to mark the win column behind the league's lowest-scoring offense. With this victory, Quick registered his 302nd career win, passing Hall of Fame backstop Mike Richter for fourth among United States-born goaltenders.

