Kings' Jonathan Quick: Mauled by Panthers

Quick gave up six goals on 23 shots before being replaced by Jack Campbell early in the third period during Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder is hardly to blame for his awful numbers. Every Florida goal came either on a clean breakaway, or with Quick screened by multiple players -- including two while the Kings were short-handed to close out the second period that put the game out of reach. Regardless of how little help he was getting in this one, Quick is still 0-3-2 over his last five starts with a brutal 4.54 GAA and .846 save percentage.