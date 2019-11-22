Quick stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Facing a dangerous offense, Quick churned out an excellent performance for his fourth straight win. The Connecticut native improved to 6-8-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 14 games. While it's too soon to write off his early struggles, Quick has allowed just seven goals during his winning streak. Start the 33-year-old with confidence Saturday versus the Coyotes, given his recent success.