Kings' Jonathan Quick: Moved to IR
Quick (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Quick's addition to injured reserve shouldn't come as a shock to the system following the news Wednesday that he was sidelined indefinitely. The veteran netminder hasn't been between the pipes often this season due to injury, and when he has, the results haven't been promising. Over four starts in 2018-19, Quick owns a 0-3-1 record with a 4.55 GAA and an .845 save percentage. Still, it will be a tough pill to swallow for the Kings, who are now expected to turn to the combination of promising prospect Jack Campbell and veteran Peter Budaj.
