Kings' Jonathan Quick: Nabs second straight win
Quick turned aside 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
The veteran netminder has had an absolutely brutal start to the season, suffering multiple lower-body injuries and going 2-8-1 through his first 11 outings, but Quick might finally be getting his skates back under him. He's now won consecutive starts for the first time all year, stopping 56 of 59 shots,and while the Kings are stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, Quick has shown in the past he can carry the club for long stretches when he's locked in.
