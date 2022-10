Quick stopped 22 of 25 shots after replacing Cal Petersen to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Penguins.

Neither goalie was able to do much to slow down Pittsburgh's attack. Quick has appeared in four games so far and given up at least three goals in all of them, but with Petersen struggling too, the 36-year-old's spot at the top of the depth chart likely isn't in any danger.