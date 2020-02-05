Kings' Jonathan Quick: Night ruined by Ovechkin
Quick stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Quick got handed a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but Alex Ovechkin spoiled a potential road win for the veteran netminder when he scored twice in 70 seconds later in the period, before completing a natural hat trick with Quick pulled for an extra attacker. The goalie's 0-5-1 since the beginning of January with a 2.87 GAA and .898 save percentage, and Quick will likely continue to lose starts to Jack Campbell as the struggling Kings play for the future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.