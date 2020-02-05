Quick stopped 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Washington's final goal was scored into an empty net. Quick got handed a 2-1 lead midway through the third period, but Alex Ovechkin spoiled a potential road win for the veteran netminder when he scored twice in 70 seconds later in the period, before completing a natural hat trick with Quick pulled for an extra attacker. The goalie's 0-5-1 since the beginning of January with a 2.87 GAA and .898 save percentage, and Quick will likely continue to lose starts to Jack Campbell as the struggling Kings play for the future.