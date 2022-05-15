Quick allowed two goals on 41 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

For the second time in this series, Quick took the loss with no goal support from his teammates. Unlike in Game 2, the 36-year-old put in an excellent effort this time around, though it wasn't enough to get the Kings into the second round. Quick has one more season left on the 10-year contract he signed in 2012. He'll likely share goaltending duties with Cal Petersen in 2022-23 if the Kings don't shake things up in the offseason.