Kings' Jonathan Quick: November struggles continue

Quick stopped 25 of 27 shots in a losing effort to the Jets on Wednesday.

After winning his first two starts this month, Quick has now dropped six straight. November has not been kind to Quick nor his team, as the Kings have dropped seven of their last eight games. The American netminder is now 9-8-1 on the year with a 2.47 GAA and a .926 save percentage, and he will look to get back in the win column Friday in Arizona.